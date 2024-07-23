Released Sheffield United striker set to join La Liga club

Former Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie is set to join Spanish club Las Palmas on a free transfer, as per Fabrizio Romano

Sheffield United are gearing up for life back in the Championship this summer.

The Blades suffered relegation last season, failing to survive at the first time of asking in the Premier League.

Chris Wilder is back at the helm at Bramall Lane and he will be hoping to replicate the old success he had during his first spell at the club.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

McBurnie, 28, played 21 top flight games for the club last season. He scored six and assisted three in the league following on from his Championship campaign of 13 goals in the season prior.

However, upon the expiration of his contract earlier this summer he was released and has subsequently been a free agent.

Now, just a few weeks out from the start of the campaign Romano reports that he is set to join Spanish top tier club Las Palmas. He is set for a medical in Spain on Friday.

🟡🌴 Excl: Scottish striker Oli McBurnie, set to join Las Palmas as free agent after leaving Sheffield Utd as verbal agreement is done.



Medical booked on Friday. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/JIZFKAhLBC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2024

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A period of transition

Sheffield United really struggled last season. They were rock bottom and carried absolutely no momentum into the campaign following their automatic promotion a matter of months earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilder had a couple of spells in the Championship after initially departing the Blades. He spent time at Middlesborough and Watford, but really struggled to show any sign of positive form or consistency during his time at the Riverside and Vicarage Road.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

The club just need to stabilise and whilst there is a chance they will be in top six contention, there is a chance Wilder’s job will be to set a solid foundation in place to then be built on.

Making the right moves

Sheffield United’s transfer business so far this summer has been hindered because of takeover talks.

They seem to be finally making the deals they need to make, but they have been on the backfoot and their competitors have a certain advantage in this aspect.

The season is just over two weeks away, but there are still five weeks or so left of the summer window and therefore there is still plenty of time for the Blades to recruit the bodies they need.