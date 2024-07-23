Derby County interested in move for promising 18-year-old

Derby County are interested in a move for Shamrock Rovers midfielder Freddie Turley this summer, according to a report by the Irish Mirror

Derby County are keen on a swoop for the League of Ireland youngster in this transfer window. They are preparing for life back in the Championship following their promotion along with Portsmouth and Oxford United.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Turley, 18, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and Shamrock Rovers will face a battle to keep hold of him amid interest from England. He spent this year on loan at Bray Wanderers in the First Division and made 25 appearances in all competitions, 22 of which came in the league.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Irish Mirror, the Rams are said to be eyeing a potential bid for him as they look to lure him to Pride Park as they aim to continue their recruitment drive.

Turley was given the green light to join Bray Wanderers last winter to get some experience under his belt.

He will have benefitted from his regular senior football over the past few months.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has been on the books at Shamrock Rovers for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy.

Turley has been a regular for his current club at various different youth levels and will be aiming to become a first-team star for them if he doesn’t secure a move away in the near future.

He can play in midfield, centre-back or at full-back which makes him a useful player to have in a squad.

Derby County could see him as someone who would be capable of breaking into their first-team down the line.

What next for Derby County target?

Time will tell whether the Rams are able to secure his signature.

Paul Warne’s side have a few pre-season friendlies coming up against the likes of Chesterfield, Shrewsbury Town, Barnsley and Real Vallodolid.

They then face Blackburn Rovers away on Friday 9th August in their first game of the 2024/25 season.