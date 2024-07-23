Reporter drops hint over Derby County move for 26-year-old after rejected bid

Derby County could soon solve their goalkeeper conundrum with Alan Nixon hinting a deal for Jacob Widell-Zitterstrom is getting closer.

Derby County have been on the hunt for a goalkeeper all summer, so it would have been frustrating to see their initial bid for Widell-Zetterstrom rejected last week.

It appears now, however, that things are moving in the right direction between the Rams and Djurgarden regarding a deal for the 26-year-old shot stopper.

Initially reported by Aftonbladet’s Daniel Kristoffersson that the East Midlands outfit had submitted an offer for the Sweden international, Nixon today hinted towards a potential deal gathering pace.

Asked on X by a Derby County supporter if the Rams were close to his signature, the reporter confirmed that it ‘looks that way’, hinting his arrival could be moving closer.

Looks that way. Been others too . https://t.co/HIy0ySXMd6 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 23, 2024

All eyes will now be peeled on the Allsvenkan side this Thursday as they face Luxembourgish side FC Progres in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

If Widell-Zetterstrom does not occupy his usual starting spot for the Swedish outfit, then it may point towards a nearing move.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

It has been no secret that Paul Warne has identified the spot between the sticks as a key area for improvement this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Wildsmith, who was an ever-present during his two-year stay with Derby, won the League One Golden Glove last season. However, a contract extension was not agreed and he was ultimately released from the club before joining West Brom on a free transfer.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

Scott Loach, the Rams’ third-choice, was also released and the 36-year-old has since retired to focus on his coaching career.

Those two departures left Josh Vickers as the only senior shot stopper at Warne’s disposal, relying on academy goalkeeper Jack Thompson and trialist Rohan Luthra to bulk up the goalkeepers’ union during pre-season.

Although 17-year-old Thompson has a lot of potential having previously represented England at youth level, he will be expected to remain with the U21s this campaign to continue his development.

Luthra, on the other hand, featured for Derby County during their 1-0 friendly victory over Stockport County following his release from Cardiff City. The 22-year-old also represented England several years ago at youth level, though would likely be third-choice at this stage if he was to earn a deal at the club.

It goes without saying that Widell-Zetterstrom would provide a massive boost should Warne get his man.

Transfer activity so far…

Ben Osborn, Kayden Jackson, Jerry Yates, Kenzo Goudmijn and Ebou Adams are the five new arrivals at this stage, four of which are permanent deals besides the loan capture of Yates, whilst Crystal Palace youngster David Ozoh is also on the brink of a season-long loan deal.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

Louie Sibley, Wildsmith, Korey Smith and Conor Hourihane have all left the club as free agents joining Oxford United, West Brom, Cambridge United and Barnsley respectively.

Dwight Gayle and Martyn Waghorn were also released but are yet to find new teams, whilst Loach confirmed his retirement upon the expiry of his deal at Pride Park.