Wolves defender on trial with League Two side ahead of potential switch

Cheltenham Town are taking a look at Wolves defender Kam Kandola on trial at the moment, as detailed in a report by GloucestershireLive

Cheltenham Town are casting their eyes over the youngster this summer as they weigh up a potential swoop. He featured for them over the weekend in their friendly against Plymouth Argyle and is expected to play again against Bristol City on Friday.

Image courtesy of: ALEX PANTLING/POOL via REUTERS

Kandola, 20, remains under contract at Wolves until June 2025 but has been given the green light to link up with the Robins on a temporary basis right now with a view to a possible loan switch. Michael Flynn’s side are currently preparing for the start of the new League Two season.

According to GloucestershireLive, they are considering a move for Kandola as they look to bring in some more players. They have delved into the market already to bring in the likes of Owen Evans, Luke Young, Ryan Haynes, Scot Bennett and Joe Day, among others.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Cheltenham Town eye Wolves man

Cheltenham Town could see Kandola as someone to add more competition and depth to their defensive ranks.

He has been on the books at Wolves for his whole career to date.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

The Wolverhampton-born man has risen up through the academy ranks of his local side and has been a regular for them at various different youth levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kandola made 45 appearances for their Under-18’s side and chipped in with four goals from the back.

He has since played 32 matches for their Under-21’s, six of which were in the EFL Trophy.

However, he has never played for Gary O’Neil’s first-team and hasn’t been loaned out yet.

What next for Cheltenham Town trialist?

Kandola is due to face Bristol City next for Cheltenham Town and they will ultimately have a decision to make about whether to lodge a move for him.

A switch to the fourth tier would be ideal for the Wolves man and would give him the chance to get some regular minutes under his belt to boost his development.