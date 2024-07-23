League Two side take free agent on trial after Charlton Athletic exit

Gillingham have taken Euan Williams on trial after his exit from Charlton Athletic , as per a report by KentOnline

Gillingham are taking a look at the youngster during pre-season as they weigh up a potential swoop for the player. He is expected to feature from them again this evening in their friendly away against non-league side Dartford.

Image courtesy of: TONY O’BRIEN/REUTERS.

Williams, 21, cut ties with Charlton Athletic this summer after they decided against extending his stay at The Valley. He officially became a free agent in late June and has been weighing up his options over recent times.

In this latest update regarding his situation by KentOnline, the Gills are casting their eyes over him as they prepare for the start of the new League Two season. They turned to former Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner as their new manager after they opted to sack Stephen Clemence at the end of the last campaign.

Gillingham have a decision to make about whether to hand Williams a deal.

He is still young and potential to develop in the future.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

If the Gills were to land him, he would be a long-term addition and someone who would bolster their attacking options.

The attacking midfielder has been on the books at Charlton Athletic for his whole career to date.

The Bexley-born man rose up through the academy of the League One side and was a regular for them at various different youth levels.

Williams made his senior debut for the London outfit back in 2022 in an EFL Trophy clash against MK Dons and went on to play once more.

The Northern Ireland youth international then departed for the first time at the end of last term.

What next for Gillingham trialist?

Williams will be eager to impress Gillingham against Dartford with a view to possibly earning himself a permanent move. They have brought in Jack Nolan and Elliott Nevitt over recent times, among others.

As for Charlton Athletic, he has left behind a team who are eyeing promotion to the Championship under the guidance of Nathan Jones.