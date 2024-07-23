Birmingham City joined by new club in Premier League striker pursuit

Cardiff City are in the hunt for a new striker as they prepare for another year in the Championship under Erol Bulut. They finished 12th in the table last season and were 11 points off the play-offs in the end.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

Stansfield, 21, spent the last campaign on loan at Birmingham City and was a hit with the Midlands outfit despite their relegation to League One along with Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United. He scored 13 goals in all competitions for the Blues, 12 of which came in the league, in 47 appearances.

In this latest update regarding his situation by BBC Sport, he has emerged on the Bluebirds’ ‘radar’ in this window as they eye new faces. They have signed winger Chris Willock and defender Calum Chambers from QPR and Aston Villa respectively so far this summer.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Cardiff City and Birmingham City aren’t the only two Football League clubs in the frame to land Stansfield. HullLive claimed last month that Hull City are also keen.

The youngster joined Fulham in 2019 from Exeter City and ended up going back on loan to the Grecians in 2022.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

He scored nine goals in 39 matches for the third tier side before linking up with Birmingham City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The England youth international proved with the Blues last term that he can be a handful in the Championship.

Stansfield has played eight times for Fulham’s first-team so far in his career, finding the net once, and they need to decide what to do with him next.

The Premier League side now have a big decision to make on what to do with him in this window.

What next?

It would be a surprise to see Stansfield drop down to League One with Birmingham City, although they do have money to spend.

Cardiff City have made some ambitious signings already and could surprise a few.

Hull City can also not be ruled out yet and are in need of some new additions after selling Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene.