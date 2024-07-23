3 players who must look to leave Burnley before next season begins

Burnley are heading back to the Championship and Scott Parker has a seriously bloated squad he must look to shrink.

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League in a 2023/24 season to forget.

They came up with ambitions of locking down a top-flight spot again but their relegation looked to be on the cards from the early stages of the season. Changes proved too little too late and now, new boss Scott Parker leads another new chapter at Turf Moor.

Image courtesy of: PEDRO NUNES/REUTERS.

Relegation means departures are inevitable, with key players almost certain to be sold alongside fringe men. There is almost certain to be some notable departures over the coming weeks.

With that said, we pick out three players who should look to leave Burnley before the season begins next month…

Luke McNally

McNally has barely played for Burnley since signing from Oxford United in the summer of 2022.

The 24-year-old has proven himself as a solid centre-back at Championship level, especially in his stint with Coventry City. As such, the change in management could give him hope of breaking into the team at Turf Moor and having a future in the squad.

He could be keen to fight for his place under Parker. However, he has to be playing regularly, and if the starts aren’t going to come with the Clarets, there will be numerous other second-tier sides willing to offer him the game time he deserves.

Burnley are well-stocked at the heart of defence too, so McNally could feasibly be one who is let go.

Image courtesy of: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS.

Sander Berge

Berge might have only joined from Sheffield United last summer but returning to the Championship should not be on his agenda. He moved to the Clarets to try and lock down a place back in the Premier League and after relegation, he must look to head back there.

The Norwegian is capable of playing top-flight football and while an ambitious Burnley will fight to return there this season, Berge should be looking to get back there before next season.

He can advance his career with a move to someone who holds a more concrete place in top-flight football, be it in England again or back overseas.

Darko Churlinov

Last but not least is Churlinov, who is another in a position with vast options.

His time at Burnley has been hampered by injuries and a lack of game time, so he should look into moving on permanently after a half-season stint with Schalke last season. Perhaps a return to Germany would be ideal haaving tested himself in the Bundesliga and impressed in 2. Bundesliga previously.

The North Macedonia international has two years left on his deal but it feels unlikely that he will be seeing out that contract given how the first two years have gone.