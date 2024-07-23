‘We have looked’ – Bolton Wanderers face wait for key transfer business

Bolton Wanderers have looked at Premier League loans but Ian Evatt suspects they will have to wait until mid-August.

Bolton Wanderers are preparing for another push to win promotion from League One after coming up short in thoroughly disappointing fashion once again in the 2023/24 season.

The Trotters were pipped to automatic promotion by Derby County but looked to be favourites to win the play-offs after dispatching of Barnsley in the semi-finals. However, Oxford United had other ideas and condemned Evatt’s side to a third-tier stay.

The goal now will be to leave no doubt in the new campaign. The top two will be the aim, but more business is needed to prepare the squad for the season.

Premier League loans have been an avenue of great success for Bolton Wanderers in recent years but it has not been tapped into just yet this summer. However, manager Evatt has made it clear that hasn’t been for a lack of trying.

Speaking to The Bolton News, the Wanderers boss confirmed they have ‘looked’ at the deals, but suspects they will have to wait until mid-August. Evatt explained:

“We have looked around but the Euros haven’t helped us.

“What you’ll find is that the big clubs have big tours around the world to go away and play games in, and players who have been away at the Euros have a holiday and take some time off, so the clubs take the best younger players away with them, filling the teams and squads for the pre-season games.

“There’s a knock-on effect there.

“The better loans won’t become available until the Premier League is back in action in the middle of August.”

Recent loan success

Of course, as with all markets, there have been hits and misses with Premier League loans.

However, for Bolton Wanderers, the hits have been huge. The most notable star of last season was Paris Maghoma, who unlocked a new level on loan from Brentford after previous spells with MK Dons and Bolton Wanderers.

James Trafford announced himself on the senior stage in two loans with Bolton Wanderers before stepping all the way up to the Premier League with Burnley last season. Marlon Fossey has forged a successful career in Europe with Standard Liege since his Trotters success.

Replicating that will be key to the success of Evatt’s side this season, even with a number of stars already on the books and some impressive permanent signings made.

Four new faces have come through the doors at the ToughSheet Community Stadium this summer, all of which have been on permanent deals.

Goalkeeper Luke Southwood will bring cover and competition to the Bolton Wanderers goalkeeping ranks while Chris Forino will battle for a starting spot at the heart of defence.

The new veteran presence of the vastly experienced Scott Arfield should be of great value and exciting attacking midfielder Klaidi Lolos brings a new threat going forward.

More business will follow, but for Premier League loans, it could be a few weeks before they start to come to fruition.