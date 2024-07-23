3 players who must look to leave Blackburn Rovers before next season begins

Blackburn Rovers need to turn their focus to new signings before the season starts, but some players may yet move on from Ewood Park too.

Blackburn Rovers narrowly survived last season, only securing their Championship status on the final day of the campaign.

A 2-0 win over Championship winners Leicester City saw John Eustace’s side stave off the drop. Symptomatic of their season, it was star man Sammie Szmodics who scored both the goals.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Such struggles last season have left Rovers with a lot of work to do this summer. Little movement at this stage has fans concerned though, and even though new players are needed, there are some who could benefit from moving on ahead of the new campaign too.

With that said, here are three Blackburn Rovers players who must look to leave before next season begins…

Dilan Markanday

Winger Markanday is a highly popular figure at Ewood Park and clearly a highly talented player. However, since joining in January 2022, his breakthrough with Blackburn Rovers just hasn’t come about.

He has spoken himself about how important this pre-season is, but if he isn’t going to be guaranteed meaningful game time by Eustace, and exit will be his best option.

Rovers could retain faith in his potential by tying him down to a new contract and sending him out on loan. Otherwise though, it could be best to sell Markanday having entered the last year of his contract.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Jack Vale

There have been some bright moments in the Rovers career of Wrexham-born striker Vale since coming through the club’s youth ranks. However, he is yet to score in 18 Championship appearances and could find more joy at a lower level.

He made a good impression in Scotland with Motherwell and manager Stuart Kettlewell even spoke publicly about keeping the striker.

At 23 though, the time has come for Vale to play more regularly. That looks unlikely to come at Blackburn Rovers and, like Markanday, his deal is up in 2025. Perhaps he heads for pastures new if another striker comes through the door.

Pat Gamble

Gamble may be needed for depth in the early stages of the season but the promising centre-back could definitely benefit from a loan after an extensive career with the Blackburn Rovers youth sides.

The 20-year-old has made appearances in cup competitions but it looks to be a good time for him to make the step up. He should have good options on a loan, perhaps in the EFL or over in Ireland.

His deal is up in 2025 but with an option to extend, there’s no need to cash in on a talented player who could follow the well-trodden path from the academy to the first-team in the years to come.