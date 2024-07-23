Blackburn Rovers make eye-catching move for potential Szmodics replacement

Blackburn Rovers have reportedly made a move for Japanese attacker Yuki Ohashi, as per Alan Nixon

Blackburn Rovers are gearing up for another season in the Championship.

John Eustace is entering his first full season in charge of the club and he will be hoping the summer has allowed him to implement his philosophy fully.

Rovers struggled last season and their business this summer is key if they want to improve next season.

Ohashi, 27, has played 22 J League games this season. In Japan’s top tier he has scored 11 goals and assisted another three.

Last year he managed 16 league goal contributions in 23 games and he could be moving to England this summer.

Star player Szmodics is a target of Leeds United and Ipswich Town and it seems a move away from Ewood Park this summer is likely.

Nixon claims he is seen as a Sammie Szmodics replacement. He goes on to say that the fee of around £10m may be too high and Rovers would be able to strike a deal for slightly less.

However, they face an issue when it comes to getting a work permit for their man.

A positive signing

Ohashi is unproven outside of Japan, but his goal record over the past couple of years is impressive and Blackburn Rovers may be signing somewhat of a hidden gem here.

The 27-year-old is just about in his prime and should he complete this move to the Championship it will be interesting to see how he adapts.

It may take some time for him to get used to the demands of English football and settle into life in a new country. However, if he can find the same form he has demonstrated in his home country then Rovers are getting a top talent.

Looking forward

Eustace knows it’s important his side start well.

Losing Szmodics would be a big blow, but if they manage to replace him then that is a very good sign that the club is being ran well.

A strong start could set them up nicely, but given the work permit issues they may be in a position whereby they can’t get this one over the line until after the season has commenced.

That means for the time being they may have to improvise and work with what is available and that could hinder their progress towards the start.