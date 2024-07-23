Blackburn Rovers set deadline for Ipswich Town and Leeds United in Szmodics chase

Blackburn Rovers face a big transfer battle in the final weeks of the window.

Their standout performer from last season, Szmodics is being hunted by two clubs.

Ipswich Town and Leeds United are both eyeing a deal for Szmodics as the Tractorboys aim to survive in the Premier League and the Whites look to earn promotion this season.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Kieran McKenna’s side were first to register interest, but Daniel Farke’s men earlier today formalised their interest and it now looks set to be a very serious transfer battle.

Now, Nixon claims Rovers have set a deadline for either club to lodge a serious bid. Blackburn Rovers have asked for bids to be submitted by the end of July otherwise a deal is off.

Ipswich Town’s initial offer was though to be around £6m and that as expected wasn’t given the time of day at Ewood Park.

Time running out

Blackburn Rovers have every right to set a deadline as they want to have time to replace their star man before the start of the 2024/25 season.

Szmodics scored 27 goals and assisted another four last season in the second tier. His performances helped the club maintain their second tier status.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Given his age he may be tempted by the opportunity to play for Ipswich Town in the Premier League as he is yet to do so in his career and therefore they may have the upper hand over Leeds United.

The season ahead

John Eustace will be hoping for some clarity on this situation soon. Whilst Rovers have set a deadline, it wouldn’t be unsurprising to see this saga carry on much closer to deadline day at the end of next month instead.

The season begins in just over two weeks time and Blackburn Rovers will be looking to improve from last year.

They went from missing out on the top six on goal difference, to relegation candidates in one season and now it is Eustace’s job to bring some much-needed stability back to the club this year.