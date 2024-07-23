Blackburn Rovers move for Hull City man ‘ruled out’, according to reporter

Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a move for the centre-back as they hunt for more signings. The Lancashire side managed to stay up in the Championship on the final day of last season after winning away at promoted Leicester City.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

McLoughlin, 27, joined Hull City back in 2019 and has since been a decent servant to the East Yorkshire outfit. He was initially loaned out to St Mirren after joining them but has since made 107 appearances in all competitions, 27 of which came in the last campaign.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Nixon on X, his chances of moving to Ewood Park have now been quashed with it appearing that Rovers’ swoop for him has hit a roadblock. John Eustace’s may need to start looking at other players in his position.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

It would be a risk for Hull City to sell McLoughlin. They have lost a lot of players already this summer and can’t afford to leave themselves even more short.

His chances of getting game time next term have been boosted by the departure of Jacob Greaves to Ipswich Town.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international rose up through the ranks at Cork City before moving over to England.

ADVERTISEMENT

McLoughlin is a useful player to have in the Tigers’ squad and is a dependable option at the back.

He helped them win the League One title back in 2021 under former manager Grant McCann and he has since adapted well to life in the second tier.

The centre-back has recently addressed transfer talk surrounding him, as per Hull Live: “I think it’s just this time of year really. There’s a lot of speculation about a lot of the players.

“It might sound like a cliché but you’re just focusing on what you can affect, and that’s how you train and how you prepare yourself.

“You can’t really control what’s said on Twitter or online or any of that stuff, so you just focus on yourself, getting in the best shape possible and training well.”

What next?

For the time being, McLoughlin remains a Hull City player and Nixon’s X post suggests that a transfer to Blackburn Rovers is off the cards for now.

He is under contract at the MKM Stadium until June 2026.

Tim Walter’s side are back in pre-season friendly action against Doncaster Rovers this evening but are set to play a young team.