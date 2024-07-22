Free agent pair open to joining League One side after West Brom and Luton Town exits

Wycombe Wanderers are preparing for the start of the new season in League One under Matt Bloomfield. They finished 10th in the last campaign and were 11 points off the play-offs in the end.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Phillips, 33, parted company with West Brom at the end of last term and his contract officially expired in late June. Meanwhile, Onyedinma, 27, cut ties with Luton Town after they were relegated from the Premier League along with Burnley and Sheffield United.

In this latest update regarding the future of the pair, the Bucks Free Press suggest they are interested in moving back to Adams Park this summer. The door could swing open for the Chairboys to make a move if the finances were right.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Phillips rose up the academy ranks at Wycombe Wanderers and went on to make 87 appearances for them in all competitions in his early career, chipping in with nine goals.

He then went on to have spells at Blackpool, Sheffield United and QPR before West Brom signed him in 2016.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

The winger has since played 255 games for the Baggies and has scored 31 goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Onyedinma, he played for Millwall first and was loaned out twice to Wycombe Wanderers before sealing a permanent switch in 2019.

He made 63 outings for the Chairboys and found the net on 11 occasions before Luton Town lured him to Kenilworth Road.

Onyedinma featured 60 times for the Hatters and was part of their squad promoted to the top flight in 2023 under Rob Edwards.

The Nigeria-born man was loaned out to Rotherham United last season to get some game time.

What next for Wycombe Wanderers

Both Phillips and Onyedinma would be very eye-catching additions for Wycombe Wanderers.

Their chances of landing either of them will likely depend on whether they have other options higher up the football pyramid though.