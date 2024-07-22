Wigan Athletic set sights on move for 21-year-old

Wigan Athletic are keen on a loan move for Crystal Palace left-back Tayo Adaramola, according to a report by London News Online

Wigan Athletic are interested in a swoop for the Premier League man as they target more additions under Shaun Maloney this summer. They are preparing for another year in League One after finishing 12th in the table last season, 14 points off the play-offs.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Adaramola, 21, spent the second-half of the last campaign with RWD Molenbeek in the Belgian Pro League to get some experience under his belt. He went on to make 14 appearances in all competitions but is now back at Selhurst Park for pre-season.

In this latest update regarding his situation by London News Online, the Latics are looking to lure him to The Brick Community Stadium on a temporary basis. However, they face competition from third tier rivals Stockport County and Serie B outfit Pisa.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Wigan Athletic eye Crystal Palace defender

Wigan Athletic have a vacancy to fill on the left flank of defence following Luke Chambers’ return to Liverpool after his loan ended and Tom Pearce’s release. The latter has recently joined CF Montreal in MLS.

Adaramola could be seen by the Latics as someone to fill that void for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Image courtesy of: PAUL BURROWS/REUTERS.

The Republic of Ireland youth international started his career with spells at St. Kevin’s Boys and St. Mochta’s before moving over to England in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crystal Palace snapped him up and he has since risen up through the ranks of the Eagles.

He was handed his first professional contract at Selhurst Park in 2020 and has made two first-team appearances.

Coventry City landed him on loan in 2021 but he only played once for the Sky Blues.

What next?

Adaramola got plenty of minutes with RWD Molenbeek last term in the Belgian top flight and that will have boosted his development.

A switch to Wigan Athletic would now be ideal for the Dublin-born man and would give him a chance to show what he can do in the Football League, with Stockport County also a potential destination.

Pisa have also been mentioned and could give him the opportunity to play in Italy.