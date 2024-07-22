West Brom and Luton Town to miss out on Crystal Palace man to fellow Championship side

West Brom have apparently considered a swoop for the Premier League youngster along with fellow Championship sides Luton Town, Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle. However, Derby County are now set to win the race for his signature following their promotion from League One.

Ozoh, 19, is highly-rated by Crystal Palace but is being loaned out by the South London outfit for the upcoming season to get some regular game time under his belt. He was born in Valencia, Spain, but represents England at international youth level.

In this latest update regarding his situation in this window, AllNigerianSoccer claim the Baggies have eyed a possible move for him over recent times as they hunt for new faces. However, he is heading to Pride Park instead and will undergo a medical on Monday (22nd July) with the Rams.

West Brom could have seen Ozoh as someone to add more competition and depth to their midfield department.

Luton Town were relegated from the top flight in the last campaign and are eyeing additions as they target an immediate promotion under Rob Edwards.

Ozoh has been on the books at Crystal Palace for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

The teenager has been a regular for the London outfit at various different youth levels over the past few years.

Ozoh has played 13 games for the Eagles’ first-team so far, nine of which came in the top flight last term.

What now?

Oliver Glasner is now giving him the green light to head out the exit door to Derby County to boost his development.

Both West Brom and Luton Town will now need to consider alternative targets in the middle of the park and have plenty of time to find someone before the end of the window.

As for the Rams, Ozoh will give them something different as they continue their recruitment drive.