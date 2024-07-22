West Brom star edges closer to European exit

West Brom midfielder Okay Yokuslu has reached an agreement to join Turkish side Trabzonspor, as per 61Saat

West Brom are gearing up for another year in the Championship this summer.

Carlos Corberan’s side finished inside the top six last season, but fell at the first hurdle and lost to Southampton in the semi final.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Now, they are tasked with replicating the top six finish and this time going one step further and securing a Premier League return.

Yokuslu, 30, played 46 Championship games for the Baggies last season. He scored once and assisted another in the league and was a mainstay in Corberan’s midfield.

The Turkish international has spent his summer in Germany at the EUROs, but he may now be on the move away from the Hawthorns.

Hull City have reportedly held talks with him, but it seems an agreement has been reached for him to return to Turkey and join Trabzonspor this summer who have already signed a handful of players from English clubs.

The report states an announcement is imminent.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A big loss

Yokuslu has been a regular feature in West Brom’s midfield for two seasons in the Championship now and he even made 16 Premier League appearances for them in the 2020/21 season.

The Turk has been a solid signing for West Brom ever since joining and losing him will be a big blow to their chances this summer.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

They may well recruit well and replace him sufficiently, but losing a player of his leadership and quality isn’t leaving their recruitment team an easy task with just over five weeks left of the transfer window.

He has just one year left on his contract so there is a chance they’ve decided now is the best time to cash in on the 30-year-old.

Looking forward

West Brom looked very strong at times last season, but they did lack consistency here and there, as well as a bit of firepower the promoted clubs seemed to have.

Corberan remains in charge despite some speculation this summer, but it will be interesting to see if he manages to maintain the form his side showed last season.

The Spanish boss is clearly more than capable, but whether he can get over the line this season is another issue.