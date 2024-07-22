Walsall eye departed Colchester United man after Chesterfield trial

Walsall are taking a look at goalkeeper Sam Hornby on trial following his exit from Colchester United , as per a report by the Express & Star

Walsall are casting their eyes over the stopper on trial and are weighing up a potential swoop. He trained with Chesterfield last month during their pre-season trip to Spain, according to the Derbyshire Times, but the League Two new boys haven’t made a move for him.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Hornby, 29, officially saw his deal at Colchester United expire at the end of last month and will be considering his options. The U’s decided not to extend his stay at the end of last season.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Express & Star, the Saddlers are mulling over a swoop and he featured in their recent friendly clash against Aston Villa of the Premier League. He is now poised for ‘talks’ with Mat Sadler over a potential permanent transfer.

Walsall eye goalkeeper

Walsall could see Hornby as someone to add more competition and depth to their goalkeeping department.

He is an experienced stopper in the Football League and would be a solid option for the Saddlers between the sticks.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The Birmingham-born man started his senior career at Burton Albion but never made a senior appearance for the Brewers. Instead, he was loaned out to non-league pair Brackley Town and Kidderminster Harriers to get some experience under his belt.

Port Vale snapped him up in 2017 and he went on to play 15 games during his time at Vale Park, as well as having a temporary spell away at Chester.

He then spent three years with Bradford City and made 32 outings for the Yorkshire outfit.

Colchester United landed him in 2022 and he has since made 30 appearances for the U’s in all competitions, six of which came last term.

Hornby also had a brief spell at Solihull Moors in the last campaign in the National League.

What next for Walsall trialist?

The player will have discussions with Walsall about what happens next.

The Midlands outfit kick-start the new 2024/25 season with a home clash against Morecambe on 10th August.