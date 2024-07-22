Sunderland target in talks to join Ligue 1 side

Sunderland target Divin Mubama is in talks to sign for Lyon this summer after leaving West Ham, as per the Daily Mail print version (21/07/24).

Sunderland are in dire need of striking additions this summer as they gear up for another year in the Championship.

The Black Cats struggled up top last season. They spent many of their games playing makeshift strikers and subsequently not getting a consistent output from any.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

It has been something of an ongoing problem on Wearside and interest in Mubama gave fans hope that they were going to address the problem.

Mubama, 19, is a free agent after leaving West Ham earlier this summer.

The youngster is a product of the Hammers’ academy and has had some impressive campaigns in their youth ranks. He has 40 U18 goals to his name and 18 U21.

Sunderland were first linked again earlier this summer and reports even suggested talks had started between the two parties. However, it now seems Lyon in France are one of the frontrunners and they will be tough competition for Sunderland to beat this summer.

A conscious decision?

There is a chance Sunderland have decided against pursuing a move for Mubama.

Reports are claiming they are the favourites to sign Alexadre Mendy from Ligue 2 side Caen, and it has even been said that they player wants a move to the north east of England.

Regardless of who they target one thing is for sure and that is they definitely need at least one addition in this area before the end of next month, if not two.

The season ahead

Regis Le Bris looks set to go in the Championship and it will be interesting to see how he does at Sunderland this season.

Image courtesy of: STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS.

However, they did finish 16th last time around and whilst their squad probably underperformed slightly, they haven’t really added much to it so far this summer. Alan Browne is their only outfield addition and whilst it was a strong one, there are other areas of their team that need attention.

It will be interesting to see how they do going forward into this year and whilst Le Bris will need time to settle, they have to show major signs of improvement compared to last season from the off.