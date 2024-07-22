Sunderland boss Le Bris offers injury update on first team trio

Sunderland are preparing for their third season back in the Championship.

Their first following promotion from League One culminated in a top six finish where they lost to the eventual winners Luton Town in the play-off semi final after holding a lead going into the second leg.

Last season wasn’t as successful. A 16th-place finish ended what was a dull campaign for the club both on and off the pitch.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Le Bris is the new boss on Wearside now and the French coach will be hoping to get Sunderland heading in the right direction again.

They have just returned from a pre-season camp in Spain, but a few first team players have been missing through injury.

Ekwah, Triantis and Ba have all struggled for momentum early on in pre-season, but now an update suggests they are on the road to recovery.

The Northern Echo state all three are expected to be back in training by next week and available come the start of the Championship season.

The boss’ view

Speaking to The Northern Echo on the matter, Le Bris said: “It won’t be too long for any of those three guys.

“I think they will be available next week.”

The former Lorient boss also stated there was no update on who would come in as his new assistant after first claiming an interview process was underway upon his appointment. He added: “There’s no update at the moment, we’re still working on it. I think we’ll see next week or maybe a little bit later.”

Momentum is key

After the year Sunderland had last season it is crucial the fans see signs of improvement pretty much from the word go.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Results don’t need to come straight away, but there has to be improved performances and an improved game plan heading into this season, something all three men in the dugout over last season arguably struggled with.

There is still work to do for Sunderland in the transfer window. Their only two additions so far have been backup goalkeeper Simon Moore and experienced midfielder Alan Browne, both of which were needed signings, but there are still several other areas that need addressing as soon as possible.

It will be interesting to see how things go over the next few weeks and whether Sunderland manage to finally plug some of the gaps in their squad that have existed for upwards of four transfer windows now.