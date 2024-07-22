Sheffield Wednesday see bid rejected for 25-year-old also eyed by Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday have seen an initial bid rejected for striker Ike Ugbo, as per The Star

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to go from strength to strength this summer window under Danny Rohl.

The Owls did the impossible last season and survived relegation under the German coach who revitalised the club after taking over.



A final day away win over Sunderland was enough for them to secure their Championship status for another year and this summer they have taken no prisoners.

Ugbo, 25, enjoyed a successful time at Hillsborough over the second half of last season.

He scored seven league goals in 18 outings for the club after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at Cardiff City where he only managed four goals in 20 games.

As a result of this he became a fan favourite at the Owls and they have been eyeing a permanent move for him all summer. However they haven’t been without competition.

He is expected to leave Troyes and hasn’t been involved in their pre-season squad. However, the latest report suggests the Owls have had an initial bid rejected with the likes of Stoke City and Birmingham City still monitoring the situation.

The upper hand

Sheffield Wednesday probably have an advantage in this transfer race given the time he spent at the club last season.



The Blues in League One are spending big to try and get out of the division at the first time of asking, but the trajectory the Owls appear to be on under Rohl is quite remarkable and that could tempt Ugbo’s hand this summer.

But, it does remain to be seen just how far off the Owls’ bid was and whether they have the means to make a sufficiently good improved offer before deadline day next month.

Looking up

Sheffield Wednesday have had a busy summer and their squad this season will be quite different to the one that featured at the Stadium of Light on the closing day of last.

Rohl’s coaching ability can’t be questioned, but it will be interesting to see just how fast all of these new faces will gel together and whether that may lead them to have a slightly poorer start than they’d have hoped for.

Either way it seems like a certainty that this season will be better than last for their club and they could well be pushing into the top half of the division come May next year.