Sheffield Wednesday taking look at free agent on trial

Sheffield Wednesday have brought in goalkeeper George Shelvey on trial, according to a report by The Star

Sheffield Wednesday are casting their eyes over the stopper as they weigh up a potential move. He is available after cutting ties with Dundalk earlier this year.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Shelvey, 23, left the League of Ireland side by mutual consent in May and has since been available. The Nottingham-born man spent three months at Oriel Park and made nine appearances in all competitions.

In this latest update regarding his situation, The Star report he has linked up with the Owls on a temporary basis. They played him in their recent friendly clash against Red Bull Salzburg.

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for another year in the Championship after they managed to stay up under Danny Rohl. They have been active on the transfer front since the end of the last campaign and have landed eight new faces.

Sheffield Wednesday taking look at free agent

The South Yorkshire side could see Shelvey as someone to provide cover between the sticks.

He would be a relatively risk-free addition and they wouldn’t have to pay a transfer fee to get him.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Shelvey rose up through the academy at Nottingham Forest and represented his local team at various different youth levels.

He never made a senior appearance for the Reds though and was loaned out to Truro City, Wealdstone and Mansfield Town to get some experience under his belt.

Forest parted company with him in February when Dundalk came calling.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday trialist?

Sheffield Wednesday have a decision to make on whether to hand Shelvey a deal.

If not, his hunt for a new club would continue.

The Owls have brought back Brighton and Hove Albion loanee James Beadle for another year, whilst they have also snapped up veteran Ben Hamer following his stint at Watford.

Sheffield Wednesday were too close to the drop zone for comfort last term and will be hoping their host of new arrival can help them compete higher up the table next season.

Keeping Rohl was arguably their best piece of business and he has a full campaign now to show what he can do.