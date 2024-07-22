Sheffield United edge closer to £3m signing from League One

Sheffield United are on the backfoot slightly this summer.

Chris Wilder’s side have been hindered given the takeover talk that has slowed and hindered their summer transfer business.

It seems the Blades are finally starting to make the right moves now, but they remain about a month behind their competitors.

Burrows, 22, has been a long-standing interest for Sheffield United.

He played 47 League One games for Peterborough United last season, including two in the play-offs, and scored six, whilst assisting 16 from left back.

Sheffield United have been eyeing a move for Burrows all summer, and they have faced comepttiion from the likes of Preston North End who launched a bid for the youngster.

However, a fresh update claims Sheffield United will now be given the go ahead to complete the signing worth around £3m including add-ons this summer. It goes on to say that an announcement could be mae within the next two days.

A solid signing

Sheffield United will be eyeing promotion back to the Premier League and whilst they may need to manage expectations slightly, they will remain confident in their ability to be in the conversation at least this season.

Burrows is a positive addition to their squad. The 22-year-old is evidently a good player and whilst he lacks much experience in the Championship, his performances last season suggest he will have no issue adapting to the demands of the second tier.

He has made 37 Championship appearances in his career and he managed ten goal contributions in the 2021/22 season when he was even younger, so that is a positive sign for Wilder and his side’s chances.

Finding their feet

Sheffield United finished bottom of the Premier League last season and were leaking goals for fun for large parts of the campaign.

The Blades will be one of the favourites to earn promotion this season, but they will need to focus on building a much stronger foundation this year and they should put an emphasis over long-term stability over short-term success. This way they should have a higher chance of success when they return o the top flight in the future.

The season starts in just a few weeks and Sheffield United’s opener is against Preston North End away from home at Deepdale.