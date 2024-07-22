Rotherham United cast eyes over free agent on trial

Rotherham United are taking a look at Jared Lyons on trial after his exit from Hamilton Academical, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser

Rotherham United are casting their eyes over the youngster as they prepare for the start of the new League One season.

Image courtesy of; ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Lyons, 19, is a free agent and officially saw his Hamilton Academical deal expire at the end of last month as he weighs up his next move in the game.

The Millers’ boss Steve Evans has told the Rotherham Advertiser: “Jared’s a kid. If he comes into the club, it will be at youth level. I thought he had good spells and not so good spells today.

“He’ll go with the youth team on Tuesday. They play that day. He should be at the top end of their level. If he is, then maybe he’ll stay. We’ll see.”

He added: “A final decision will be made by the end of next week. We said to Jared, we’d bring him down and give him some game-time. I thought he acquitted himself well.”

Rotherham United taking look at free agent

As Evans has alluded to, Lyons would link up with Rotherham United at youth level if he was to join.

The Millers have a decision to make regarding his situation and will be mulling over a move over the next few days.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Lyons would be a long-term addition for the third tier outfit as they look to gain an immediate return to the Championship. They were relegated in the last campaign after finishing in the bottom three along with Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

Evans has a been a busy man since then and has brought in a whole host of new faces to bolster his ranks.

Lyons could be one of the next through the door if the Yorkshire outfit decide to offer him a deal.

The winger can play on either flank and had been on the books at Hamilton Academical for his whole career before his exit.

The Scottish club loaned him out to Gala Fairydean last term to get some experience under his belt.

What next for Rotherham United

Rotherham United continue their preparations for the start of the new season.

They have brought in the likes of Jonson Clarke-Harris, Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett to boost their ranks.

First up for the Millers is an away trip down to Exeter City on 10th August.