Portsmouth, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers target 24-year-old attacker

The Championship trio have all joined the race for the signature of the Luton Town man this summer. He has returned to Kenilworth Road for pre-season following his loan spell at Barnsley last season in League One.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

McAtee, 24, was given the green light to spend the whole of the last campaign at Oakwell and was a hit during his time in South Yorkshire. He scored 13 goals in 40 games all competitions for the Tykes to help them reach the play-offs.

In this latest update regarding his future in this window, HITC Sport claim Portsmouth, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers are all keen on a swoop for him. However, the player seems to be a man in-demand with Plymouth Argyle, Wrexham, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers also mentioned as potential suitors.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

McAtee started out at Shrewsbury Town as a youngster and had loan spells with the likes of AFC Telford United, Ashton United and Curzon Ashton to get some experience.

He then left the Shrews on a permanent basis and had two years at Scunthorpe United before linking up with Grimsby Town in 2021.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The forward impressed with the Mariners and helped them gain promotion from the National League by scoring 16 goals before they sold him to Luton Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he subsequently returned to Blundell Park on a temporary basis before linking up with Barnsley last year.

The Hatters now have a big decision to make on what to do with him amid attention from elsewhere.

What next for Luton Town man?

Portsmouth won the third tier title last season and went up along with Derby County and Oxford United. They could see McAtee as someone to bolster their attacking options.

Millwall have already snapped up Macaulay Langstaff in his position from Notts County in League Two.

Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers are in the hunt for some new faces to boost their ranks under ex-Birmingham City manager John Eustace.