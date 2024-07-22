Plymouth Argyle set sights on Liverpool striker

Plymouth Argyle are eyeing a move for Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns, as per TEAMtalk

Plymouth Argyle are gearing up for another season in the Championship after surviving last season.

The Pilgrims narrowly avoided relegation in the end, finishing just one point above the drop zone.

They have appointed Wayne Rooney over the summer and the former Birmingham City and Derby County boss will be looking to finally make his mark in the dugout.

However, the odds will be stacked against Plymouth Argyle and therefore their transfer business is crucial.

Danns, 18, has been a regular among Liverpool’s youth set up for sometime now.

He has made 42 youth appearances for them since 2021, scoring 27 times and assisting another six.

Danns has also made five cameo appearances for the first team, scoring twice in the FA Cup.

Now, Rooney has his sights set on the youngster as the Pilgrims look to Danns as a potential loan option for them this summer window.

Fighting the odds

Rooney will be on the backfoot from the start and getting off to a positive start is crucial for him.

His time at the Blues last season saw them go from top six contenders to relegation candidates and therefore some fans have doubts over his ability to have success at Home Park.

However, he showed during his time at the Rams that he can compete at this level and he did so in difficult circumstances as well.

They do need some more reinforcements this summer, but if they make the right moves over the next month or so then they could be in a strong position to maintain their second tier spot another year.

Making the step up

The 18-year-old is yet to experience consistent senior football and it seems the right time for him to do so.

The Championship is a tough league to go into as your first season in the senior game, however as a young striker he will be being mentored by one of the best to do it in this country and Liverpool may look at Rooney as the ideal person to coach him through the season.

He definitely needs a loan move and as things stand it seems like it’s Plymouth Argyle who have the most seriosu interest.

Rooney’s first Championship game in charge of Plymouth Argyle is away to the newly-relegated Sheffield United.