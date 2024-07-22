Newport County taking look at Swansea City academy graduate

Newport County played the defender in their recent pre-season friendly outing against Welsh side Barry Town. They are preparing for the start of the new League Two season under new boss Nelson Jardim.

Image courtesy of: REBECCA NADEN/REUTERS.

Evans, 23, is a free agent at the moment and will be weighing up his next move in the game. He spent the last campaign with Taunton Town in the National League South but is now available.

In this latest update regarding the player’s situation by the South Wales Argus, the Exiles are casting their eyes over him ahead of a potential future swoop. They will have a decision to make regarding whether to offer him a deal.

The fourth tier outfit have some more friendlies coming up against Bristol City, Kidderminster Harriers and Hereford.

Newport County could see Evans as someone to bolster their defensive department.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Swansea City and was a regular for them at various different youth levels.

Image courtesy of: ADAM HOLT/REUTERS.

The Championship outfit handed him his first professional contract in 2019 and he made his senior debut two years later in an FA Cup clash against Stevenage.

However, that was his only appearance for the Swans and he was released in 2022 when his deal expired after a loan spell in Ireland at Waterford.

Sligo Rovers subsequently snapped him up on a free transfer before he made the switch to Taunton Town shortly after.

What next for Newport County trialist?

Newport County will be mulling over a potential swoop as Jardim looks to put his own stamp on the squad.

He would give them more competition and depth at the back and still has the potential to develop in the future.

The Exiles finished in 18th place in the table last term and will be hoping for much better next time around. Their first game of the 2024/25 season is a clash against Cheltenham Town following their relegation from League One.