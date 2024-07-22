Millwall: Brentford close in on signing of youth prospect

Millwall defender Josh Stephenson is nearing an exit to join Brentford, as per Nizaar Kinsella

Millwall are gearing up for another season in the Championship this summer.

The Lions ended last season well and they found their feet towards the end of the campaign. Neil Harris’ side did claw themselves back up to 11th, but they will need more consistency this time around.

That starts in the transfer window and they have made some positive moves so far, but it seems the inevitable is about to happen.

Stephenson, 18, has been the subject of interest from several Premier League clubs already this summer.

The likes of Everton and Brighton have eyed the defender who impressed at youth level last season, but it has been reported that it is Brentford who are closing in on a deal for the prospect. He is about to sign a five year contract at the London-based top flight club.

Exclusive: Brentford are closing in on the signing of defender Josh Stephenson on a five-year deal. The Millwall Under-18s captain was exceptional at youth level last season and will gain his pathway to the Premier League. https://t.co/11sNwC375V pic.twitter.com/SCdbWp9NiX — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 22, 2024

A big loss

Although Stephenson didn’t get a chance to make his mark on the Lions’ first team, he was one of their biggest prospects coming through the ranks in the academy.

The 18-year-old was always likely to get a big move to the Premier League this summer and Brentford could be the ideal place for him to continue his development.

Millwall did try and keep him around, offering a new contract in May. However, Premier League interest was never going to be easy to fend off for the second tier club.

The season ahead

Harris’ side will be looking to pick up where they left off last season.

They were one of the most in-form teams in the division come the end of the season, but they can’t afford to start like they did last year.

The Lions need to go back to basics and build a solid foundation to build on and that begins with being hard to beat.

There’s still plenty of time for therm to make further reinforcements before their first Championship game in a few weeks against Watford at home.