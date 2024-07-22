Leeds United: Italian giants join hunt for in demand winger

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is on the radar of AS Roma as well this summer, as per Calciomercato (via Sport Witness ).

Leeds United have seen several first team players depart Elland Road already this summer.

And the departures don’t appear to be stopping there with several other names linked with moves away still.

Summerville, 22, played 46 Championship games last season, scoring 20 goals and assisting another nine.

The Dutch winger was one of the best attackers in the division and his performances helped fire Daniel Farke’s side to within one game of promotion and the Premier League.

But, their failure to get over the line in that one game has led to big interest in his services this summer. Several top tier clubs from around Europe have monitored Summerville. Rennes were the most recent in France’s top division, however the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea, alongside Newcastle United have all been credited with interest.

Now, it seems Roma have initiated contact for Summerville and the report states Leeds United are after around €20-25m for him this summer.

An inevitable move

It seems unlikely after such strong interest that Summerville would remain a Leeds United player past this summer’s deadline day.

There are still five weeks left of the window and the Whites will want to hold out for the best fee possible to give them the greatest chance of success this season.

He does have two years left on his current contract, so there isn’t huge amounts of pressure on the club to sell this summer, but it would definitely aid their financial situation to bring upwards of €25m in for him.

The season ahead

Farke’s side will be gunning for promotion this season. They will be hoping to start strong and carry that momentum forward into the campaign, but it won’t be an easy task.

Whilst the division is arguably weaker than it was last year, Leeds United may not have a fully settled squad come the opening couple of weeks of the season and that may make it harder for them to hit the ground running.

However, they remain one of the favourites for a Premier League return this season despite their current transfer window position and that puts pressure on Farke and his side to deliver the appropriate results from the off.