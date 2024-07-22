Leeds United make contact regarding the signing of 21-year-old as Daniel Farke eyes new additions

Leeds United are keen to snap up the youngster this summer as they prepare for another year in the Championship. They have been patient with their recruitment since the end of last season as they wait for the right targets to become available.

Garcia MacNulty, 21, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has been linked with a few clubs over recent times. Spanish news outlet AS have claimed Leicester City and Club Brugge are admirers, whilst Mundo Deportivo have suggested Southampton and Real Betis like him too.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Football Insider report the Whites have initiated contact with PEC Zwolle about potentially luring him over to Elland Road. His contract expires in 2026 meaning his current side are under no pressure to sell him.

Garcia MacNulty can play at either centre-back or left-back which means he would be a useful player to have in Daniel Farke’s squad.

He qualifies for the Republic of Ireland through his mother and plays for their Under-21’s side.

The prospect was born in Sevilla, Spain, and rose up through the academy at Real Betis.

He then moved over to Germany in 2019 after he was snapped up by Wolfsburg.

However, he never made a first-team appearance for the Bundesliga outfit during his two years there.

Garcia MacNulty was loaned out to NAC Breda in the last campaign to get some experience under his belt in the Dutch second tier. He played 32 matches before Zwolle swooped in for him last summer.

What next?

He has been a key player at the MAC³PARK Stadion but may well move on in the near future.

Leeds United could see him as someone to add more competition and depth to their defensive department.

He has a lot of potential and is someone who would be a long-term addition for the West Yorkshire club.

The Whites start the 2024/25 season with a home clash against newly promoted Portsmouth.