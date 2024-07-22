Hull City keen on move for South Korea international attacker

Hull City are working on a deal to sign Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors winger Song Min-kyu, according to Korean news outlet Sports Donga (via K-League English reporter Ross Davis on X ).

Hull City are reportedly trying to lure the attacker over to England as they hunt for signings under new boss Tim Walter. The East Yorkshire outfit have been patient with their recruitment this summer as they wait for the right targets to become available.

Min-Kyu, 24, has been a key player for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the K-League since joining them in 2021. He has made 111 appearances in all competitions and has scored 22 goals, as well as chipping in with 11 assists.

His contract expires in December 2025 but he is now being linked with a switch to the MKM Stadium. As per Sports Donga (via Davis on X), the Tigers are interested in snapping him up in the near future.

Hull City linked with winger

Hull City could see Min-kyu as someone to bolster their attacking department.

They need options on the wing, especially after selling Jaden Philogene to Aston Villa.

The South Korea international has made 13 caps for his country to date. He was handed his debut in June 2021 in a World Cup qualifier against Sri Lanka.

Min-kyu started his career with Chungju Commercial High School Soccer Club before landing a move to Pohang Steelers.

He broke into the first-team of the latter in 2018 as a teenager and scored 19 goals in 72 league outings.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors came calling three years ago and he helped them finish 4th in the South Korean top flight last term.

What next?

Hull City’s only signing of this window so far has been Ryan Giles’ permanent arrival from Luton Town.

The Tigers need more players and their threadbare squad was beaten 5-1 by Fenerbahce in their latest pre-season outing.

Min-kyu would give Walter something different in attack and bringing in a new player would ease some of the supporter’s worries about the lack of activity.

Hull City’s first game of the 2024/25 campaign is a home clash against Bristol City on 10th August.