Southampton prepare £12m bid for Hull City and Leeds United target

Hull City and Leeds United are gearing up for another season in the Championship.

The Tigers finished just outside of the top six, but are now under new management in Tim Walter. Leeds United finished 3rd, but lost to Southampton in the play-off final.

Meanwhile, Southampton are preparing for life back in the Premier League. The Saints were promoted at the first time of asking and will be hoping to re-establish themselves back in the top flight.

Image courtesy of: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS.

Rak-Sakyi, 21, spent last year at Selhurst Park. He only played 11 games split between first team cameos and U21 appearances.

In the 2022/23 season he played 43 League One games on loan at Charlton Athletic and scored 15 goals, assisting another eight.

This summer he has been extensivelt linked with a move away from Palace. Hull City and Leeds United are eyeing a loan move, whilst Southampton believe they can table a permanent offer.

The Tigers were said over the weekend to have lodged the best bid for Rak-Sakyi, contributing to the most wages out of any interested club. However, a fresh report now states Southampton are readying a £12m permanent offer for the exciting winger.

But, Nixon does state Palace would prefer a loan move for their man this summer and that may put the Championship clubs in the driving seat for this one.

A big coup

Rak-Sakyi is unproven in the second tier, but his performances a couple of seasons ago in the third tier really did set the league alight.

The lack of football last year will have slightly hindered the speed of his development, and maybe a Championship loan is the best for all parties here. It would offer him more consistent and guaranteed football at a lower level, but still higher than he has done before.

Whereas in the Premier League the demands are higher and therefore his progress may be halted.

The season ahead

Hull City have lost several of their top players from last season. The Tigers’ squad appears very different now and it will be interesting to see how they get on this time around.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Many thought they should have got top six last season, but now their squad will arguably be weaker, although there is time left in the transfer window for them to recruit and fill some of the recent gaps left from sales.

Leeds United are in a similar position whereby they have seen several first team players depart.

Farke’s side will still be one of the favourites for promotion and a bit more consistency from them should get them over the line.

Rak-Sakyi would be a good addition for either club, but given the top flight interest, it will be interesting to see how this saga progresses over the coming weeks.