‘One phone call a day’ – Derby County boss shares stance on possible departure

Derby County are back in the Championship after a two-year wait, so there are naturally new faces beginning to arrive at Pride Park in a bid to strengthen competition for a place in the side.

Addressing the Rams’ attack in particular, Kayden Jackson has been snapped up following his release from Ipswich Town whilst Jerry Yates has signed on a season-long loan deal from Swansea City.

The two new additions join last season’s top scorer James Collins and veteran forward Conor Washington as the likely candidates for a spot to lead the line come August, leaving question marks over the plan for the involvement of teenage striker Brown.

Following an eye-catching loan spell with Gateshead in the National League last term, the 18-year-old has featured in both of Derby’s pre-season fixtures so far.

Warne revealed recently, however, that there has been plenty of interest in the Nottingham-born forward over the course of the summer.

“I normally get one phone call about him a day, about one club who wants to sign him,” claimed the Rams’ boss speaking to BBC Radio Derby.

“I am in no rush to let him go, but I also do not want to hinder his progress. So, unfortunately Derby comes before a player and that is the honest truth.

“At this moment in time he is staying within the camp until otherwise… but I try not to pick people through reputation, if he is the best striker in the building then I would be stupid not to play him.

“He has got a long way to go… We will see him again in the next couple of pre-season games and go from there.

“If I think it is better for him to go out on loan then there are plenty of suitors, but you get nine on the bench and you need to keep players when you can.”

What does Brown offer?

A strong, skilful and energetic young forward, Brown is a raw talent that began showing his capabilities for both Derby’s academy and Gateshead last season.

He has scored 21 goals and registered five assists in total for the Rams’ U21s and U18s set-ups over 33 appearances dating back to the 2020/21 campaign, form which saw him rewarded with his senior debut last term.

Brown’s first appearance came as a substitute during a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Blackpool in the Carabao Cup. His first start then followed in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, playing the first half of a 4-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers U21s.

After featuring five times for the first team, Gateshead acquired the teenager on loan in the January transfer window and it is safe to say he left his mark.

His form in the fifth tier saw him rewarded with a call-up to a training camp with the Jamaica U23s, but that is no surprise given his return.

Featuring 22 times, Brown scored nine goals and registered eight assists, most notably putting in a phenomenal showing during the FA Trophy final in which he set up the opener, scored the equaliser and then struck home the winning penalty to deliver the Tynesiders their first success in the competition.

Derby County ’s transfer activity so far…

Ben Osborn, Jackson, Yates, Kenzo Goudmijn and Ebou Adams are the five new arrivals at this stage, four of which are permanent deals besides the loan capture of Yates.

Louie Sibley, Joe Wildsmith, Korey Smith and Conor Hourihane have all left the club as free agents joining Oxford United, West Brom, Cambridge United and Barnsley respectively.

Dwight Gayle and Martyn Waghorn were also released but are yet to find new teams, whilst Loach confirmed his retirement upon the expiry of his deal at Pride Park.

Warne has recently alluded that the Rams’ front line could still do with strengthening in a separate chat with BBC Radio Derby’s Dominic Dietrich, so if the newly promoted side do add further additions up top then Brown could well be next on the departures list albeit temporarily.