Burnley player keen to move on for new challenge elsewhere

Burnley are poised to lose striker Wout Weghorst this summer and the player ‘plans to leave’ Turf Moor, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Burnley are set to cut ties with the attacker in this window following their relegation to the Championship. They slipped out of the Premier League after finishing in the bottom three with Luton Town and Sheffield United and have since replaced Vincent Kompany with Scott Parker.

Weghorst, 31, is still under contract with the Lancashire side for another year with his deal expiring in 2025. However, he is keen to move on for a new challenge elsewhere.

According to journalist Nixon on his Patreon, Parker would be happy to work the player in the upcoming 2024/25 campaign. It seems he doesn’t fancy playing in the second tier though.

The Holland international, who has made 39 caps, has recently been away at Euro 2024 and helped his country reach the semi-finals in Germany.

Burnley exit latest

Burnley signed Weghorst back in 2022 to bolster their striking options.

Prior to his move to England, he had spells at Willem II, FC Emmen, Heracles, AZ Alkmaar and Wolfsburg.

He has since made 20 appearances for the Clarets and has chipped in with a couple of goals.

The forward has spent the past couple of years out on loan at Besiktas, Manchester United and Hoffenheim.

Weghorst scored seven goals in 30 outings for the latter last term and is now due to return to Burnley for pre-season.

Most signs point towards him heading out the exit door once again though.

What next for Burnley man?

The Telegraph have claimed recently that Ajax are interested in a potential swoop.

It remains to be seen at this stage where Weghorst will end up next.

If he was to leave Burnley, space and funds would be freed up in their squad to pave the way for other reinforcements.

Parker’s side are aiming for an immediate promotion and kick-start the new season with an away trip to Luton Town next month as they look to start with a win at Kenilworth Road.