Blackburn Rovers midfielder valued at £20m targeted by Ipswich Town

Blackburn Rovers are gearing up for anther year in the Championship this season.

They had a poor campaign last time out and were in a relegation battle for a large part of it.

John Eustace eventually steered his side to safety, but massive improvements are required over this summer and into next season.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Szmodics, 28, was their standout performer last year.

The attacking midfielder scored 27 and assisted four in 44 Championship outings last season. It was the first year in his career where he has really taken the second tier by storm, but he was known for producing big numbers in both League One and League Two.

His performances have unsurprisingly led to interest this summer.

Blackburn Rovers were willing to offer Szmodics a big pay rise and a new deal, but if they couldn’t reach an agreement they were willing to let him depart.

Now, Nixon claims Ipswich Town are eyeing a deal. Ipswich Town’s opening offer was reportedly well below Rovers’ asking price of £20m, but it is thought Kieran McKenna’s side won’t have to go that high to reach an agreement this summer.

A long way to go

There are still five or so weeks remaining of the summer transfer window and Blackburn Rovers will be in no rush to get this one over the line.

They will likely remain patient and drag the asking price as high as possible before striking an agreement.

Szmodics is unproven for Premier League level. His performances last season show he is capable of performing at the top level, but his consistency would be a concern and given his age he probably won’t get better than he is now.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Therefore, McKenna’s side won’t want to overpay for the midfielder this summer.

The season ahead

Blackburn Rovers would be able to use some of the money brought in for Szmodics on reinforcing other areas of their squad and that may make them a stronger team overall. However, losing his goal contributions will be difficult, if not impossible to replace this summer.

Szmodics may be keen on the move given this may be his only chance to play top flight football and that may force Rovers’ hand, but with him under contract for another two years they shouldn’t need to go too low.

Ipswich Town will be hoping to establish themselves in the top flight after back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League. They are a club on the up, but the demands of the top tier are nothing they will have experienced on their journey there so far.