Blackburn Rovers could turn to departed Norwich City man as alternative to Leeds United favourite

Blackburn Rovers could target Danny Batth following his exit from Norwich City , according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Blackburn Rovers are interested in Liam Cooper but may turn to Batth if they can’t get a deal done for the popular out-of-contract Leeds United man. The Lancashire outfit are preparing for their first full season under the guidance of ex-Birmingham City boss John Eustace and are in the hunt for some signings.

Batth, 33, is available as a free agent right now after Norwich City decided not to extend his stay this summer. He was part of the Canaries’ side who reached the play-offs in the last campaign and is now weighing up his next move in the game.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Nixon on Patreon, the player has emerged as a potential option for Rovers. They are looking to bring in some defensive reinforcements.

Blackburn Rovers could turn to free agent

Batth has recently been training with his former club Wolves to maintain his fitness levels, as per the Express & Star.

Norwich City landed him last year to add more competition and depth to their defensive department.

He went on to play 18 games for the East Anglian outfit in all competitions, 16 of which came in the league.

Batth started his career at Wolves and went on to play 212 games for them altogether, chipping in with 16 goals from the back.

The West Midlands-born man also had loan spells away at Colchester United, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough.

He then had permanent stints at Stoke City and Sunderland before Norwich City came calling but he finds himself unattached now.

What next for Blackburn Rovers-linked man?

Batth would be a relatively risk-free addition for Blackburn Rovers if they got him.

He would add more competition and depth to their options at the back and would inject more experience into their ranks.

The fact he has been training with Wolves as well means he will be fit.

Eustace’s side face Derby County at home on 9th August to kick-start the new 2024/25 season.