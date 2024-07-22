Birmingham City open talks to re-sign Premier League striker permanently

Birmingham City are looking to take League One by storm this season.

The Blues have had an extremely busy, but positive summer transfer window so far.

They were relegated last season on the final day and it capped off a season to forget for the club. At one stage they were top six contenders, but a managerial change at the wrong time led to them falling into the third tier.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Stansfield, 21, played 43 league games for Birmingham City last season, scoring 12 and assisting two on loan from Fulham.

The English striker spent the year before in League One with Exeter City, scoring nine and assisting seven in 36.

He is yet to get a real chance in Fulham’s first team, and now reports claim Birmingham City have opened talks to sign him on a permanent deal this summer.

It goes on to say whilst Fulham are in a strong position to negotiate given his contract runs until 2027, they would be willing to let him depart this summer and a deal is a possibility.

An ambitious move

Chris Davies’ side have spent big this summer and they are going all in on promotion at the first time of asking.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

The Blues will undoubtedly be favourites for the third tier title, but many clubs before them have tried a similar tactic and struggled, so it isn’t a forgone conclusion nor does spending money guarantee success.

However, a permanent deal for the youngster would be an incredibly strong signing and it would once again show how serious Birmingham City are taking the league this season.

Looking ahead

Davies is in his first season as a manager, but he has been dealt a strong hand and it will be interesting to see whether he can manage the dynamics of the dressing room and get this squad firing at its best.

The Blues will be aiming for the top spot, so there will be pressure on Davies and his staff to do the business. However, sometimes too many signings means it takes sometime for the squad to gel together and with the season starting in a few weeks there isn’t much time of pre-season left.

Birmingham City still have another five weeks or so to add to their squad, but as things stand they have a team more than capable of making an immediate Championship return and they are certainly one of the teams to watch in the Football League this season.