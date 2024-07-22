Barnsley beat off competition for Premier League youngster, medical complete

Barnsley are preparing for their third consecutive season in League One after suffering play-off heartache yet again last term, and their squad is now starting to take shape under Darrell Clarke.

The Tykes have secured four new additions so far this summer, including the return of Conor Hourihane as a free agent from Derby County, though they now look destined to add another midfielder to their fold.

Fresh from an impressive loan spell with Doncaster Rovers, Spurs youngster Craig is now on his way to Oakwell according to O’Rourke.

Understand Tottenham midfielder Matthew Craig has agreed a loan move to Barnsley. Barnsley have beaten off interest from a number of clubs to land Craig.

Multiple clubs had reportedly been chasing the 21-year-old’s signature, though Barnsley were quickest to agree a deal and a medical is said to have already taken place.

Having signed a contract extension with the Premier League outfit in 2023, Craig will be hoping to play a vital role in the Tykes’ promotion ambitions this campaign. The news comes just hours after reports that Barnsley were nearing a midfield addition.

What do we know about Craig?

A graduate of Spurs’ academy, Craig made his top flight debut off the bench in a 4-1 victory over Leeds United at the back end of the 2022/23 season.

The midfielder’s cameo lasted 13 minutes and remains his only senior appearance for Tottenham to this day, although he has featured heavily for the club’s U21s in recent seasons and was named captain before his loan spell away from North London last term.

Having joined Doncaster midway through the season, he played a vital role in the League Two outfit making a late surge for the play-offs. Ultimately, however, he was unable to help the club gain promotion to the third tier.

He featured 20 times for the Rovers, of which he started the majority, registering one goal and two assists in that time from his holding midfield role.

Craig’s versatility was not quite put to the test for Doncaster, although he has featured as a centre-back and a right-back for Spurs’ academy which is a helpful boost as far as squad depth is considered.

Barnsley ’s transfer activity so far…

Besides the aforementioned capture of Hourihane, the Tykes have also recruited Marc Roberts, Connor Barratt for the U21s and Jackson Smith from Birmingham City, Sheffield United and Walsall respectively.

Incomings usually signal outgoings and that has indeed been the case for Barnsley with seven players having so far departed the club.

Herbie Kane and Jordan Williams sealed free transfers to Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth, whilst Andy Dallas has joined Barrow on a season-long loan.

Centre-forward Oli Shaw also sealed a permanent move away, joining Hamilton Academical, whilst Devante Cole, Nicky Cadden and Robbie Cundy have all been released and are yet to find a new stomping ground.

There is plenty more activity to be expected for the Tykes this summer, especially in terms of new additions, so perhaps Craig’s arrival may be the deal to kickstart some movement.