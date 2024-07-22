Barnsley close in on midfield signing as Darrell Clarke offers transfer update

Barnsley are closing in on the signing of a new midfielder, as per the Barnsley Chronicle

Barnsley are gearing up for another season in League One this summer.

They finished inside the top six last season, just, but fell short in the semi final losing to Bolton Wanderers across two legs.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Darrell Clarke was appointed following the conclusion of last season and Barnsley will be hoping he can have a more long-lasting impact at Oakwell this season.

Transfer business so far for them hasn’t been free flowing, but an update suggests they are close to a few breakthroughs.

The Barnsley Chronicle suggest the club are closing in on a new midfield signing and a deal could be completed this week.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

The manager’s view

Clarke has also offered a transfer update for fans. He said: “We’re looking at left wing-backs, a defensive midfielder, number ten and centre forward. I like to have adaptability and different options for 4-4-2, so we’re maybe looking at a wide player.

“Talks are ongoing every day. We’re being patient and chipping away. I understand fans frustrations because they want new signings but they will be happening.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Barnsley have made a few additions so far this summer, but as Clarke alluded to there is a need for more and they will happen, but patience will be required.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The summer window doesn’t close until August 30th, but clubs will want to add to their squad before the season starts in order to give them the best chance possible of hitting the ground running.

Looking ahead

Barnsley will want to be in the mix for a top six spot again this season. They need to be more consistent though to stand a chance in what looks to be a very competitive division next season.

The three clubs dropping down from the Championship are all expected to be in the conversation and the likes of Bolton Wanderers who fell short last time around will be eager to not make the same mistake again.

Clarke has made the step up from Cheltenham Town where his side suffered relegation last season, but he has three promotions to his name as a manager so he clearly knows he to tackle and fulfill the expectations.