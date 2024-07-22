Aston Villa defender on radar of League One clubs

Aston Villa defender Josh Feeney is attracting ‘interest’ from League One clubs, as detailed in a report by BirminghamLive

Aston Villa have a decision to make on what to do with the centre-back this summer ahead of next season amid attention from the Football League. He spent the second-half of the last campaign at Real Unión but is now back with his parent club.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Feeney, 19, was given the green light to link up with the Primera Federación side earlier this year and went on to make eight appearances during his time in Spain. The Basque club are owned by current Villa boss Unai Emery.

In this latest update regarding the player’s future, BirminghamLive claim he is on the radar of some teams in the third tier but the identities are yet to be known at this stage. He is ‘expected’ to head out the Villa Park exit door in this window to get some more experience under his belt.

Aston Villa defender wanted by League One clubs

A loan move to League One would be a shrewd decision by Feeney.

It would give him the chance to test himself in England and boost his development.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

He was linked with Blackpool 12 months ago, as reported by journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. However, nothing materialised in the end.

Feeney started his career at Fleetwood Town and rose up through the academy ranks of the North West club.

He was a regular for them at various youth levels and although he left before he could make a first-team appearance, he was named on their bench at the age of just 15.

Aston Villa snapped him up in 2021 and he penned his first professional deal a year later.

The England youth international has played five times for the Midlands club to date.

What next?

Feeney will have benefitted from his spell at Real Unión and his next move is a big one.

He could prove to be a decent pick-up by a Football League team ahead of next term.

It remains to be seen right now though who could potentially be interested.