Free agent on trial with Championship club after QPR departure

Sheffield United are casting their eyes over Andre Dozzell on trial following his exit from QPR , as per a report by The Star

Sheffield United are taking a look at the midfielder as they prepare for the start of the new season. He was part of their squad for their most recent pre-season friendly clash against League Two new boys Chesterfield.

Dozzell, 25, cut ties with QPR at the end of the last campaign following the end of his contract after they decided not to keep hold of him. His deal officially expired in late June and he is now considering his next move as a free agent.

In this latest update regarding his future by The Star, he is on trial with the Blades as the South Yorkshire outfit mull over a potential swoop. They have delved into the market recently to bring in Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum, Callum O’Hare and Kieffer Moore to bolster their ranks.

Sheffield United could see Dozzell as someone to add more competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park.

The ex-England youth international rose up through the academy at Ipswich Town.

He was a regular for the Tractor Boys at various different youth levels before going on to make 93 appearances for their first-team in all competitions, chipping in with three goals.

QPR then snapped him up in 2021 and he played 98 times for the London outfit altogether, finding the net on two occasions.

Dozzell slipped out of favour under Marti Cifuentes last term and was shipped out on loan to Birmingham City in January.

He featured for the Blues on 10 occasions but couldn’t prevent them from relegation to League One.

What next for Sheffield United trialist?

QPR opted against retaining the services of Dozzell after he returned from his Birmingham City stint.

That has opened the door for other teams to swoop in now.

Sheffield United have a decision to make on whether they offer terms to him. If not, his hunt for a new club will go on.