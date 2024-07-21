Hull City interested in free agent after Fulham exit along with Derby County

Hull City are interested in a move for departed Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak this summer, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Hull City are keen on luring the stopper to East Yorkshire as they hunt for some new signings in this window. They have been patient with their recruitment since the end of last season and are now eager to bring in some new faces under new boss Tim Walter.

Image courtesy of: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS.

Rodak, 27, has now apparently been identified by the Tigers as someone to bolster their options between the sticks. His contract at Fulham officially expired at the end of last month and he is now weighing up his options as a free agent.

According to journalist Nixon on his Patreon, Walter is eyeing a move to bring him to the MKM Stadium, with Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley also mentioned as possible suitors. The stopper has a big decision to make on where to go next.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Hull City eye Fulham man

Hull City have let Ryan Allsop and Matt Ingram leave to join Birmingham City and Oxford United respectively.

That leaves Ivor Pandur, Timothee Lo-Tutala, Harvey Cartwright and Owen Foster as their goalkeeping options. However, they all lack experience.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Therefore, Rodak could be seen as a safe pair of hands by the Tigers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He joined Fulham as a teenager back in 2013 from FC VSS Košice and subsequently rose up through their academy.

The Slovakia international, who has 22 caps under his belt, made 102 appearances for the London outfit in all competitions.

Rodak also had loan spells away from Craven Cottage at Farnborough, Welling United, Accrington Stanley and Rotherham United to get some experience under his belt.

What next for Hull City target?

Hull City need to start bringing in some players as the clock ticks towards the 10th August when they kick-start the 2024/25 season with a home clash against Bristol City.

Their squad is looking thin at the moment and they need to bring in some more quality.

Rodak would be a useful option for them in goal if they are able to meet his demands. Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley are all said to be in the frame as well so there is competition.