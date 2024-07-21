Hull City make best offer for Crystal Palace winger amid Southampton competition

Hull City have made the best wage offer for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi as they face competition from Southampton , according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Hull City are keen to land the attacker on loan ahead of the upcoming season. However, Southampton want to land him on a permanent basis as they prepare for life in the Premier League under Russell Martin.

Rak-Sakyi, 21, is facing an uncertain future at Crystal Palace right now and they have a big decision to make on what to do with him this summer. He recently scored for them in a pre-season friendly against his former club Charlton Athletic.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Nixon on his Patreon, the Tigers’ offer is the highest for the player at this moment in time. However, it is unclear whether he will link up with Tim Walter’s side at this stage amid competition from elsewhere.

Hull City could see Rak-Sakyi as someone to add more quality to their options going forward.

The Tigers are in desperate need of some more bodies as they prepare for their first full campaign under the guidance of new boss Tim Walter.

A host of attacking players have left them over recent times, with Jaden Philogene the latest to head out the exit door to Aston Villa.

Rak-Sakyi would get plenty of game time at the MKM Stadium and would have the opportunity to show what he can do in the Championship.

However, Southampton’s interest could throw a spanner in the works as Crystal Palace mull over what to do next with him.

Rak-Sakyi is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2027 meaning the Eagles are under no pressure to sell him anytime soon.

He played in Chelsea’s academy before switching to his current club in 2019.

The forward has since risen up through the youth ranks and has made 12 appearances so far in his career, eight of which came in the last campaign.

The England youth international also had a stint at Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 season and was a hit with the Addicks in League One, firing 15 goals in 49 matches before heading back to Crystal Palace.