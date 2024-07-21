Burnley eyeing potential move for AFC Bournemouth man

Burnley are interested in a potential move for AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Burnley could turn to the Premier League man if James Trafford is to leave in this window, despite the recent arrival of ex-Ipswich Town man Vaclav Hladky. They were relegated from the top flight along with Sheffield United and Luton Town and are eyeing some new signings.

Image courtesy of: TONY OBRIEN/REUTERS.

Travers, 25, is under contract at Bournemouth until 2027 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him this summer or anytime soon. However, he isn’t the first choice with the Cherries and may seek first-team football elsewhere.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Nixon on his Patreon, he has emerged as a potential options for the Clarets between the sticks. Their new manager Scott Parker knows the player well from his time at the Vitality Stadium.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Burnley consider Bournemouth man

Burnley could see Travers as someone to add more competition and depth to their goalkeeping department.

The Republic of Ireland international, who has four caps under his belt so far in his career, joined Bournemouth in 2016 after spells as a teenager in the academies at Confey, Lucan United, Cherry Orchard and Shamrock Rovers.

Image courtesy of: PEDRO NUNES/REUTERS.

He had early loan spells away from Dorset at Weymouth and Swindon Town to get some experience under his belt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘keeper then spent time with Stoke City during the first-half of last term before heading back to his parent club.

Travers has made 77 appearances for the Cherries in all competitions, seven of which came in the last campaign, but has been in and out of their team over recent years.

What next for Burnley target?

A switch to Burnley would provide him with a change of scene and an opportunity to get some more minutes.

His chances of a transfer to Turf Moor though will depend on what happens with Trafford over the coming weeks.

The Clarets’ first game of 2024/25 is against Luton Town away on 12th August.