Blackburn Rovers keen on Stoke City man

Blackburn Rovers are keen on a move for Stoke City midfielder Lewis Baker, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Blackburn Rovers are interested in a swoop for the ex-England youth international as they look to bolster their ranks. They are preparing for their first full season under the guidance of former Birmingham City boss John Eustace after he kept them up in the Championship in the last campaign.

Baker, 29, has a year left on his contract at Stoke City running until June 2025 and his long-term future at the Bet365 Stadium is up in the air right now. His current side risk losing him for free next year if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension with Steven Schumacher’s side anytime soon.

In this latest update regarding his future, journalist Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that Rovers want to lure him over to Lancashire. They have been patient with their recruitment over recent times.

Blackburn Rovers could see Baker as someone to inject more quality into their squad.

Stoke City signed him in 2022 and he has since made 90 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with 19 goals.

He was on the books at Luton Town before Chelsea snapped him up as a youngster.

The Luton-born man then rose up through the academy ranks at Stamford Bridge and was a regular for the Blues at various different youth levels.

Baker went on to play twice for the first-team, as well as having various loan spells away at Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Vitesse, Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Reading, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Trabzonspor to get some experience under his belt.

He has found a permanent home at Stoke City over recent times but is now being linked with an exit.

What next for Stoke City player?

The Potters would have a decision to make regarding Baker’s future if an offer came in from Blackburn Rovers.

Letting him go would free up space and funds in their ranks to bring in other reinforcements.