York City weighing up move for departed Wigan Athletic attacker

York City boss Adam Hinshelwood has said they are considering a move for Max McMillan following his exit from Wigan Athletic

The National League side have been taking a look at the attacker on trial recently as they weigh up an offer.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

McMillan, 21, was released by Wigan Athletic this summer and officially became a free agent at the end of last month as he now considers his next move in the game.

Hinselwood has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by The Press: “We’ll see if there is scope to bring another player in, he’s a player I really like.

“He’s sharp and some of his movement was good today, he didn’t quite get that end ball or he’d make a good run in behind and it wasn’t quite hit into that space.

“I really like what I’m seeing from him, and we’ll be having discussions very soon.“

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Departed Wigan Athletic man eyed

Wigan Athletic signed McMillan 12 months ago and he has since been a regular for their development team.

ADVERTISEMENT

He only penned a one-year deal with the League One outfit and didn’t play for their first-team.

Image courtesy of: PAUL BURROWS/REUTERS.

Shaun Maloney’s side then made the decision to part ways with him at the end of the last campaign.

The York-born man joined Leeds United’s academy at the age of eight and rose up through their academy ranks.

He was a regular for the Whites at various different youth levels before heading out the exit door in 2021.

Fleetwood Town subsequently snapped him up and he spent two years with the Cod Army, some of which he spent out on loan in non-league at Radcliffe to get some experience under his belt.

McMillan played twice for the senior at Highbury Stadium as well before departing last year when his deal ran out.

What next?

A move to York City after his Wigan Athletic exit would make sense for McMillan.

He would be going back home and joining a team where he would be able to get some regular game time under his belt in the fifth tier.