West Brom, QPR and Cardiff City want free agent striker

19 July 2024
West Brom, QPR and Cardiff City are all keen on Tyrese Campbell following his exit from Stoke City, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The striker is the subject of a lot of interest this summer as he weighs up his options as a free agent. Stoke City made the decision to cut ties with him after the end of last season.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

Campbell, 24, officially saw his contract expire at the end of June and has since been weighing up where to go next. The new 2024/25 campaign starts next month as he hunts for a new home.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Daily Mail, West Brom, QPR and Cardiff City are interested in snapping him up for nothing. However, they aren’t the only Championship sides in the frame for his signature with Sheffield United and Preston North End mentioned as potential suitors.

In addition, Rangers are eyeing a possible swoop too as they look to possibly lure the player up to Scotland for a new challenge.

West Brom, QPR and Cardiff City eye striker

Campbell started his career in the academy at Manchester City.

He then switched to Stoke City in 2016 and was loaned out to Shrewsbury Town as a youngster to get some experience under his belt, chipping in with five goals in 15 games.

Image courtesy of: CAT GORYN/REUTERS.

The ex-England youth international then broke into the Potters’ first-team following their relegation from the Premier League.

He went on to play 164 matches for the Staffordshire outfit in all competitions and fired 36 goals, four of which came in the last campaign.

Stoke City made the decision not to keep hold of him this summer as they prepare for the new season under Steven Schumacher.

A change of scene may do him good though and he doesn’t appear to be short of interest.

Where next for departed Stoke City man?

West Brom made the play-offs under Carlos Corberan last term and could see Campbell as someone to bolster their attacking department.

QPR will be in confident mood after staying up under Marti Cifuentes and could surprise a few.

As for Cardiff City, they have made a couple of ambitious additions already in the form of Chris Willock and Calum Chambers from QPR and Aston Villa respectively.

