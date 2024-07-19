Watford defender wanted by top tier club

Watford defender Wesley Hoedt is being eyed by Trabzonspor and they could make a move for him this summer, as per Hasan Tuncel

Watford are gearing up for another season in the Championship this summer.

The Hornets are in search of big improvements following a disappointing campaign last time around which saw them finish 15th in the second tier.

Tom Cleverley is now the man tasked with getting the club up and running again and he will be hoping to get off to a good start and avoid the fate many before him have suffered in the Vicarage Road dugout.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Hoedt, 30, was a regular for Watford last season. The Dutch defender played 44 games for the Hornets, contributing to six goals from the back.

He has been a consistent perofrmer for Watford since joining from Anderlecht in January 2023, but as he enters the final year of his contract he could be on the move out.

Trabzonspor reporter Tuncel has claimed the Turkish club’s boss Abdullah Avci has given his club the green light to bring Hoedt to Turkey this summer.

Abdullah Avcı Wesley Hoed transferi için olumlu rapor verdi. https://t.co/trSY05lFgL — Hasan Tüncel (@hasanntuncel) July 19, 2024

A big loss

The 30-year-old has plenty of experience under his belt. He has spent time in several different countries including Belgium, Netherlands and has had spells in the Premier League with Southampton and Serie A and Champions League with Lazio.

He proved last season he can still perform in the Championship and having played 44 league games, he is still able to do so consistently without fitness being much of an issue yet.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

However, given he is in the final year of his contract there is every chance Watford may take the opportunity to cash in on their defender this summer before it is too late.

Also, Trabzonspor can offer top tier football here and now, and if the 30-year-old has aspirations of playing at the highest level again then at his age this would be a hard move to turn down.

Looking ahead

Cleverley is inexperienced as a manager, but he knows Watford very well.

He will know the pressure is on him to succeed, but it will be hoped the club give him enough time to settle into the role and implement his style onto the squad.

Watford will ultimately want to get back to the Premier League in the near future, but given how far away they were last season it may be a step too far to do so this season. Therefore, it seems like this next season is all about stability and improvement for the Hornets.

They should be competing within the top half of the division and building a solid foundation to go and kick on in the seasons after this one.