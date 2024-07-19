Watford star tipped to make £25m switch abroad

Watford star Yaser Asprilla is set to join Al-Ittihad this summer in a deal worth around £25m, as per AreaNapoli

Watford are preparing for another year in the Championship this summer.

The Hornets struggled to get going last season and as a result finished inside the bottom half of the division.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Asprilla, 20, played 44 league games for Watford last season, scoring six goals and assisting another seven.

The Colombian international has been a regular since moving to Vicarage Road in 2022. However, it was just last season that fans began to see the best of him in yellow and black.

So far this summer he has been linekd with several big clubs. The likes of Manchester United, Brighton, AS Roma, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked. However, a fresh report claims he is set to move to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ittihad in a deal worth around £25m.

Fighting a losing battle

For a Championship club to retain a player wanted by all of those top clubs it would take some doing.

For fans it comes as little surprise that he seems to be nearing an exit, but a positive is the fee Watford are set to bring in for their attacker.

It will be hoped that fee is available for Tom Cleverley to use to strengthen other areas of his squad should this deal be finalised this summer.

It will be interesting to see how Asprilla does should he depart and whetehr he will be able to adapt to life at the top level straight away.

The season ahead

Cleverley is about to embark on his first season as a professional manager. The former Watford and Manchester United midfielder knows all about the club, but now as the main man in the dugout, the demands on him are very different.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Given how poor Watford’s season was last year Cleverley should be given time to improve things and set a solid foundation in place at Vicarage Road.

They can’t expect to go from zero to 100 instantly and the young boss will need to be given time if he is to have a successful reign at the club he once played for.