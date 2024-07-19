3 players who must look to leave Sunderland before the season begins

Sunderland are gearing up for another year in the Championship with a fresh sense of optimism surrounding the club.

Sunderland are now being guided by Regis Le Bris who has made the switch to Wearside from Lorient in France.

The new boss is embarking on his first year coaching in England and much-like a lot of what Sunderland have done in recent years, it is unproven yet exciting.

Image courtesy of: STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS.

The Black Cats finished 16th last season and another campaign like that is uncomprehendable for fans. Improvement is needed and they will be hoping for more movement in terms of incomings over the next month or so.

With that said, we put forward three Sunderland players who could benefit from moves away before the new season begins…

Elliot Embleton

The central midfielder spent last season on loan at Derby County, but a serious injury meant he played just a couple of times for the Rams before being ruled out.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Embleton, 25, played 23 games for Sunderland in the Championship during the 2022/23 season, scoring twice and assisting another two in the second tier.

However, he has been riddled with injuries and with his contract set to expire next summer it seems he is up against it to earn a new one at Sunderland.

There are question marks over his ability to perform consistently in the second tier also, and with the quality Sunderland have in this area he may find it hard to work his way into Le Bris’ plans.

Embleton would likely benefit and develop more from another move away from Wearside this summer.

Jay Matete

Another central midfielder, Matete spent the first part of last season injured before being loaned out to Oxford United in League One in January.

He played six times for the U’s, helping them earn promotion back to the Championship.

The 23-year-old definitely has quality and could certainly be a second tier player in the future. However, again with a lack of game time behind him and the strength of Sunderland’s current midfield, he likely won’t get many minutes this season in red and white.

A loan move may be best for Matete as he has two years left on his Sunderland contract and then the Black Cats can reassess in a years time.

Joe Anderson

Anderson, 23, played 24 League One games for Shrewsbury Town last season.

The former Everton youngster has played just four first team games for Sunderland since moving to the north east in 2022 and despite being a steady defender for Salop last season, he is yet to show he is capable of consistently performing in the Championship.

Sunderland do have another four first team centre back options and it seems quite possible that they look to add another this summer and should they do that then it’s hard to imagine where Anderson would fit in the plans for this season.