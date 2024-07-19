Sunderland eye move for former Premier League free agent

Sunderland are targeting a deal for free agent defender Edward Jones this summer, as per the Sunderland Echo

Sunderland are preparing for another season in the Championship, their third since League One promotion.

The Black Cats are set for a big summer window whereby several of their key players will be linked with moves away and they require reinforcements elsewhere.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Regis Le Bris is the new man at the helm in the north east and the former Lorient boss will be hoping to make his mark at Sunderland a positive one.

Jones, 19, is a free agent after leaving Everton last month. The young central defender played 11 games in the Premier League 2 last season, between both the Toffees and West Brom’s U23.

Now, Sunderland are keeping an eye on him and the youngster is with Sunderland’s academy in Italy for their pre-season trip currently.

Leaving a positive impression

With Jones on trial with Sunderland there is every chance he will catch the eye and be offered a deal following their return from Italy.

The 19-year-old has potential, but whether he would be able to make it in Sunderland’s first team really remains to be seen.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

This signing would be one that benefits Sunderland’s academy as opposed to anything else right now, but it is still something for fans to keep an eye on.

The season ahead

Sunderland were poor last season. On and off the pitch the Black Cats struggled to get anything right.

It will be hoped they will rectify those mistakes this season and avoid making the same errors this time around.

The French boss is unproven in English football, but despite Lorient’s relegation last season he is a highly rated coach and he does seem to fit what the Black Cats are trying to implement moving forward.

It will be interesting to see how their campaign goes, but as a minimum they should be aiming for a top half finish this time around.